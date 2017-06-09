Police Search For Suspects In Midwest City Armed Robbery

One suspect is in custody and two more are believed to be on the run following an armed robbery at a business in Midwest City on Friday.

Authorities tell News 9 three suspects are on the run after the robbery at the Wireless Solutions store located near SE 15th and S. Midwest Blvd.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area of SE 15th St. and S. Douglas Blvd.

During their sweep, one suspect was spotted running near some broke down school buses behind the First Assembly of God Church. Police were able to quickly apprehend that suspect. Two others remain at large.

