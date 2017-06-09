Edmond Police Arrest Auto-Burglary Suspects - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Edmond Police Arrest Auto-Burglary Suspects

By Alexis Embry, News9.com
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

Early this morning, Edmond Police answered a call about men walking up and down a neighborhood and pulling on the doors of cars parked along a street in Kickingbird Estates. 

When police arrived in the neighborhood, another call went out for auto burglaries and a stolen vehicle in the nearby neighborhood of Thomas Trail. 

When police arrived at Thomas Trail, they found four suspects sitting in a pickup who then fled the scene. They first took off in the truck but bailed shortly thereafter and began hopping fences across backyards. 

Three of those suspects, one adult and two juveniles) were apprehended and arrested. The fourth person who was in the truck is still at large. Police believe there is another suspect in this gang who was not in the truck at the time of initial contact. 

Edmond Police believes this crew is responsible for 30-40 auto burglaries as well as at least three stolen vehicles, maybe as many as five stolen vehicles, spread across five neighborhoods. In addition to Kickingbird Estates and Thomas Trail, the other neighborhoods are Olde Towne, Brookhaven, and Timber Ridge.

