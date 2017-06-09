Edmond Police Arrest Auto-Burglary Suspects Involved In Crime Spree

Edmond Police are investigating a series of auto burglaries in the north Edmond area.

Dispatchers arrived on scene Friday after receiving a call concerning multiple suspects pulling door handles on vehicles parked in neighborhood driveways.

Officers responded to multiple addresses within Kickingbird Estates to begin taking reports. While they were making statements, more calls were received concerning a stolen vehicle inside the Thomas Trail neighborhood.

Officers located a truck inside that neighborhood containing four people (one adult, two juveniles confirmed, fourth is not in custody) who initially attempted to flee before they were stopped five blocks away. The four suspects ran from the truck and started hopping fences through adjacent backyards.

One adult and two juveniles were arrested.

Edmond Police believe the present crime is related to 30-40 other auto burglaries recently reported in the same area.

Authorities are investigating a theft of five vehicles, including multiple stolen license plates.

Reported burglaries have taken place in Kickingbird Estates, Olde Towne, Brookhaven, Timber Ridge and Thomas Trail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.