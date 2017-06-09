OKCPD Release Surveillance Video Of Douglass H.S. Burglary - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKCPD Release Surveillance Video Of Douglass H.S. Burglary

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Suspects left quite a mess after breaking into Douglass High School in northeast Oklahoma City early Friday.

Glass from a rear door was scattered across the lobby floor, the front office was ransacked, and water left running created a minor flood.

Police and the fire department were dispatched around 2 a.m. to a possible fire. A police K-9 team swept the school but did not return any suspects searches the building.

As of now, there are no suspects and police are still unsure if the break-in is simply that or a robbery.

Beth Harrison of Oklahoma City Public Schools said in a statement:

Last night, Douglass Mid-High School was broken into sustaining significant damage to several office spaces, classrooms, the media center and the kitchen. District teams are currently on-site, and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to investigate the incident. Break-ins like this are unfortunate, especially as OKCPS and other schools across the state find ourselves in such a challenging budget situation. We simply don’t have dollars to waste on unnecessary repairs.

Douglass is currently holding summer classes Mondays through Thursdays. Classes will be in session on Monday.

OKCPD released the following surveillance footage from the burglary incident. Although the suspects are completely covered, police said they hope someone might still have information on the case. 

OKCPS estimates more than $20,000 in damages. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.

