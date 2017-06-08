WATCH: Baker Mayfield Weighs In On Bob Stoops' Retirement

Baker Mayfield threw for 386 yards and three touchdowns as No. 5 Oklahoma pulled ahead in the second half to knock off No. 2 Ohio State 31-16 on Saturday night.More >>
News 9's Dean Blevins caught up with OU athletic director Joe Castiglione and his Ohio State counterpart Gene Smith before the highly anticipated matchup between the Sooners and Buckeyes.
Here's a look at the high school football games News 9 was at this weekend:
Mason Rudolph became Oklahoma State's most prolific passer with another impressive stat line.
