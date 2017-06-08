Murder Suspect Linked To Metro Armed Robberies

New information is unfolding connected to a string of armed robberies and the murder of an Oklahoma City man.

Late Thursday afternoon, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater filed a first-degree murder charge against 22-year-old Devon Bowman and 27-year-old Christopher Carter was charged with accessory to murder. The men have been charged for the death of Jerome Garrett.

According to court documents, Garrett was shot and killed on May 17 by Bowman. The documents note Carter drove Bowman from the murder scene. Police believe Bowman and Garrett had an argument over a girl they were both dating.

In addition to the murder charge, Carter was charged with three counts of concealing stolen property, attempting to elude a police officer and possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony.

Carter was arrested on May 31 after a high-speed chase with Oklahoma City police. He crashed the vehicle he was driving and police later found a loaded firearm in the vehicle. After an extensive interview with Carter, police searched his apartment and found a black bag that contained several firearms.

Police believe two guns were stolen during an armed robbery of a Warr Acres pawn shop.

Police also searched Bowman’s northeast Oklahoma City residence. Court documents state that police seized two firearms, ammunition, crack cocaine, a gas bill, watches and on pair of Red Ape brand black jeans.

Police believe the two men are connected to a number of armed robberies that started in April, one being a pawn shop in Warr Acres.

According to court documents filed in Oklahoma County, police believe one or more of the weapons found could have been used in the string of armed robberies.