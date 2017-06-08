119 Beds Donated To Oklahoma City Children

On Thursday, 119 children were given a bed frame, box spring, mattress, pillow and sheet set. This is a first for many who sleep on floors or air mattresses every day.

Through the YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City’s Sleep to Succeed program, Mathis Brothers Furniture donated the beds in partnership with Lady Americana and Hiawatha Companies.

One family received six beds today. Ana Maldonado is a single mother of six. Before they received the donations on Thursday, they shared one bed and four air mattresses.

“Sometimes they say their back hurts or they are not really comfortable,” said Maldonado. When she found out about Sleep to Succeed, Maldonado knew it was something she couldn’t pass up.

She said, “I feel excited and thankful.”

With big smiles on their faces, her children jumped on their new beds knowing they could call it their own.

Maldonado hopes her kids can now get a good night’s rest and be refreshed for school every morning. “Life is hard. Sometimes we struggle. I want the best for my kids.”

Sleep to Succeed started in September 2015 and has donated 436 beds so far. This year alone, the program delivered 274 beds to 108 families.