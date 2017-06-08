Residents Evacuated As Crews Battle NW OKC Apartment Fire

Residents were forced to evacuate after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City, Thursday evening.

Firefighters were called out to battle the blaze at the Village at Stratford apartment complex, located near N. Penn. Ave. and Highland Park Dr., around 5:30 p.m. Once on scene crews reported seeing smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings inside the complex.

Fire crews had to cut a hole in the roof to properly vent the building.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. There have been no reports of injuries at this time.