OHP Recruiting Applicants For 2018 Trooper Academy

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is recruiting for its 2018 Trooper Academy. And they said Thursday applicant numbers are low.

So far, they've heard from 527 hopefuls. And they hope to reach their goal of 1,000 applications by the deadline June 30th.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority just announced it would make this 2018 academy possible by donating $5 million to the OHP.

OHP’s Lt. Kera Philippi said this academy will graduate 28-30 new troopers, who would eventually hit the road around next August.

