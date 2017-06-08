Fishermen Spot Alligator In Grady Co.

Alligator sightings underneath a popular bridge in Grady County has the town of Alex Police Chief preaching caution.

Chief Tim Keef said he's received a handful of calls from fishermen who fish underneath the Jakie Horn Bridge, just outside of town. Keef said while nobody's been able to snap a photo of the reptile, he believes the reports there is a three to four foot long alligator nearby.

Alligator sightings in Grady Co. has the town of Alex Police Chief preaching caution. @SteveShawNews9 will have more tonight at 10. pic.twitter.com/BYED47QIwl — News 9 (@NEWS9) June 9, 2017

"The river's up quite a bit over what it normally is. We actually contacted the game ranger today. He says there could be some gators in there today," Chief Keef said.

Oklahoma's Department of Wildlife and Conservation tells News 9, alligators are rare in this area. But they are present in the southeast corner of the state.