Rain Chances Possible In Oklahoma, Hot Weekend Expected

A weak rain complex in northwest Oklahoma will continue to weaken as they drift east/southeast Thursday evening.

There is a chance storms develop in the panhandle Thursday evening as well. Skies will stay partly cloudy in the metro.

There is a higher chance of showers and storms developing in central OK overnight into Friday morning. These storms should dissipate by early afternoon with the rest of the day looking partly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid-80s

