WATCH: Dean Chats With New OU Head Football Coach Lincoln Riley - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

WATCH: Dean Chats With New OU Head Football Coach Lincoln Riley

Posted: Updated:

Bob Stoops shocked the college football world on Wednesday when he announced his retirement after 18 years as the head football coach at Oklahoma. Now Lincoln Riley, 33, is the new face of the Sooners after spending two years as OU's offensive coordinator. 

News 9's Dean Blevins got the chance to chat with Riley following Wednesday's news conference, so check out the video above to see what the new head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners had to say. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.