Donations Pour In For Fundraiser Benefiting Fallen Deputy's Family

A Guthrie detective has amassed donations from all over the country and beyond to raise money for fallen Logan County Deputy David Wade's family.

Erik Lamb says people starting calling him looking for ways to help the same day Wade was shot and killed in the line of duty, so he wanted to use the donated items to pay for Wade’s children’s educations.

Lamb spent the last two months collecting about $9,000 in merchandise from retailers worldwide with his friend in mind. “Because David gave so much of himself, I’m trying to reflect that in this,” Lamb says, “give as much away as I possibly can to as many people as I possibly can.”

From knives to tools to clothes to coffee to a rifle kit, Lamb was able to collect a variety of prizes by sparking the interest of companies on social media. He targeted some of his favorites on Instagram and then sought out email addresses and phone numbers, not quite knowing what to expect. He says, “Everybody is here to make money, not everybody here to give everything away, but I was blown away by the instant response that I was getting from people.”

Every business Lamb contacted sent in donations, with more still coming. “To say, ‘oh, I support law enforcement or I support this,’ saying is one thing,” says Lamb. “Doing is another.”

Entry is now open for the drawing with enough gift packages for at least 50 winners. A single entry is just $2, and $10 gets you six entries. You can pay entry fees in person at the Guthrie Police Department, 306 W Oklahoma Street. You may also enter using PayPal by addressing your payment to citycop335@gmail.com, and under Friends & Family, leave comment WADE221.

Lamb hopes to raise $20,000 for Wade's children. “This is a way for a lot of people to heal themselves and help heal the county from his loss because it’s enormous,” he says.

The drawing benefiting Deputy Wade will be held Friday, July 28 at noon from the Guthrie Police Department. Winners will be contacted that day and have two weeks to collect their prize. Winners are responsible for any shipping fees, and firearms will be transferred through a licensed retailer.

For questions, contact Erik Lamb at (405) 282-0471.