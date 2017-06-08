Laurendi Tabbed For National Team Duty, Wojcik Out Indefinitely - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Laurendi Tabbed For National Team Duty, Wojcik Out Indefinitely

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Laurendi Tabbed For National Team Duty

Energy FC captain and goalkeeper Cody Laurendi has been called up to Puerto Rico’s national team ahead of the team’s international exhibition against Indonesia on June 13 at Mahuwohoharjo Stadium in Indonesia.

“I'm extremely excited for the opportunity to represent the Puerto Rican national team,” Laurendi said after getting his second call-up with Puerto Rico.

Laurendi will be missing the next two matches as Energy FC plays against San Antonio FC on June 10 and Colorado Rapids on June 13 in the Fourth Round of The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

“While it's not great to leave in the middle of a good run, I know C.J. (Cochran, goalkeeper) will step in to my place and the boys won't miss a beat," Laurendi added.

Wojcik To Have Surgery

Forward Wojciech Wojcik will undergo surgery after sustaining a fracture to his left elbow during the team’s 3-2 win over Phoenix Rising FC this past Tuesday.

At this time, the timetable for Wojcik’s return is unknown.

The forward is currently tied for the team lead in goals with two. 

