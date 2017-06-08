OK County And Surrounding Counties Under Ozone Watch Today

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality is asking for extra attention from people in Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, and Oklahoma Counties due to the expected high concentrations of ozone.

DEQ recommends those with existing heart or respiratory ailments to reduce physical exertion and outdoor activity.

The general public is encouraged to help alleviate the problem by reducing vehicle miles traveled by riding the bus, carpooling, and avoiding unnecessary trips. The public is also asked to avoid refueling during the morning and early afternoon hours and to avoid the use of two cycle engines such as lawn mowers, motorcycles, and weed trimmers.

For hourly updates on concentrations and possible health warnings, visit the DEQ website. For more information on health effects, visit the American Lung Association of Oklahoma website.