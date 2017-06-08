OCSO Hosting Town Hall For Eastern OK County Residents Tonight

Recent budget decisions in Oklahoma County will be the topic of discussion at a town hall meeting hosted by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office in Newalla tonight.

Acting Sheriff P.D. Taylor is encouraging residents specifically of eastern Oklahoma County to attend, with the meeting to focus on those in the unincorporated areas of Oklahoma County.

Sheriff Taylor will discuss recent county budget decisions he says are beyond his office's control. While those decisions have yet to be disclosed, Taylor say they could have a devastating effect on law enforcement patrols in the unincorporated areas.

This meeting is open to the public. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Newalla Fire Department.