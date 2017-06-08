Silver Alert Canceled After Pottawatomie County Man Found

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Pottawatomie County man last seen Wednesday, authorities said.

James Murphy, 49 was last seen at 60 Vera Place in McLoud. Murphy is described as a white male. He was last seen wearing baggy jeans, work boots and possibly a jacket. Authorities said he could be traveling on a red or black bicycle.

Authorities describe Murphy as a person under proven medical or physical disability. He is autistic and deaf.

Officials believe Murphy is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

UPDATE: Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office has located Murphy late Thursday.