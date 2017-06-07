Fans React To Retirement Of Legendary OU Coach Bob Stoops

On campus corner, OU fans are reeling over Bob Stoops' shocking exit.

"You don't associate Oklahoma Football without Bob Stoops, you know he's one of the greats," Britnie Ybarra said.

The surprise announcement of his retirement came early Wednesday afternoon. Almost immediately, fans began questioning the unusual timing and circumstances.

While many questioned the word on the streets, The Apothem clothing store on Asp wasted no time paying tribute to Stoops.

The staff dedicated the store front to its popular "I heart Bob" Shirts.

"We just wanted to pay our respects to Bob and let him know what we think about him and his coaching here," Helen Wolney said.

Several fans also showed their respects by thanking Stoops for all he did for the program during his 18 seasons.

"I'm upset about it...I mean he won a national championship his first year here," Will Johns said.

Still, he and countless others are wishing Stoops the best of luck in the future.

"I think he was a tremendous coach and tremendous example to players and took a lot of pride in the fact the represented our state so well every time he was interviewed," Houston Hill said.

Fans admitted a highly anticipated new conference Wednesday evening did not answers all of their questions.

However, several fans say they are ready to welcome a new era for Oklahoma Football.

"I have a lot of faith in Lincoln Riley and I think he's extremely creative and I love that creativity in the offense and have someone to succeed him of that caliber," Hill said.