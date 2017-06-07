Spring Creek Expansion Compromise Appears Close In Edmond

It may have been rejected by voters, but a plan to expand a shopping center in Edmond isn't dead.

A compromise could be close for the Spring Creek retail district at Bryant and 15th.

On April 4, Edmond voters overwhelmingly voted down the $160-million project that included 50 retail stores, a movie theater and more than 300 apartments stacked on top of the retail buildings.

“The three stories of apartments was the big part of this...the major issue,” said former Edmond Mayor Ed O’Neil, who helped gather enough signatures to get the issue on the ballot after Edmond City Council approved the project.

O'Neil said he's met with the developer three times since the election about changing the plans.

Memphis based Poag Shopping Centers developer Bob Rogers told News 9 he plans to revise plans so a residential component is not included.

Rogers has no time frame on when new plans will be submitted to the City of Edmond for approval.

“It sounds like he want to be here,” said Edmond Economic Development Authority Exec. Director Janet Yowell.

“He’s got to start over,” said Yowell, about the challenges for Rogers.

O’Neil said he supports the new plan he’s heard from Rogers, including a tree area buffer between the current Spring Creek Plaza and Hafer Park.

“Hopefully this will happen,” said O’Neil.