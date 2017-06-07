Moore Police Warns Of Housing Scam

Sergeant Jeremy Lewis with the Moore Police Department is telling people to be cautious when opening the door for a stranger.

Sergeant Jeremy Lewis with the Moore Police Department is telling people to be cautious when opening the door for a stranger. He said there have been scammers going around the city, particularly the Old Town neighborhood.

“They are telling them that the city is going to do imminent domain and take their property at a very low rate,” said Lewis.

He said the person is finding homeowners and saying the city will condemn their property at a fraction of the value. The con-artist then tries to sweeten up the deal by offering their own rate.

Lewis said, “This person was also offering a ridiculous rate at around 20 to 32 cents a foot to buy the house.”

He confirmed the city is not buying any homes in Old Town.

If a scammer comes to your door, call police right away and give them a description of the suspect and his or her vehicle.

Any solicitors in the city of Moore needs a permit. When in doubt, call the city or the police department to confirm.