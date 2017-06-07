OKCPD Arrests One of Their Own For Domestic Abuse

Oklahoma City Police are investigating one of their own. Police arrested Officer Kristi Cox, who also goes by Kristi Brewer, for domestic abuse early Wednesday morning at the Lift Apartments in Midtown.

Police say Cox and her husband were arguing late Tuesday and the argument escalated with Cox becoming physical with her husband.

“At one point, she hit him over the head with a curling iron,” said Capt. Paco Balderrama.

Her husband called 911 but did not seek medical treatment for his injuries. The entire incident also played out in front of the couple’s 4-year-old.

Cox is charged with domestic abuse assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse assault and battery in the presence of a child.

“Simply because there is another police officer involved does not mean we will not complete the investigation or work it fully,” said Balderrama. “As a matter of fact, it is probably more scrutinized than a case not involving an officer.”

Licensed professional counselor Kevin Sonntag of Sunbeam Family Services has treated many families where domestic abuse has been involved, often exposing children to harm.

“When children are exposed to domestic violence, they feel unsafe,” said Sonntag. “Often they are injured as bystanders in the situations.”

In this case, police say the child was not physically harmed. Professional counselors encourage domestic abuse victims to talk to someone about the situation and seek treatment.

“Be sure it is with someone who understands domestic violence,” said Sonntag. “Often, uneducated people or people unaware who are trying to help end up involving the abuser and it ends up making things worse.”

Officer Cox has been with the department for three years and this is the only criminal case against her.