OKCPD Arrests One of Their Own For Domestic Abuse - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKCPD Arrests One of Their Own For Domestic Abuse

Posted: Updated:
By Jennifer Pierce, News 9
Connect
Kristi Cox mug shot Kristi Cox mug shot
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police are investigating one of their own. Police arrested Officer Kristi Cox, who also goes by Kristi Brewer, for domestic abuse early Wednesday morning at the Lift Apartments in Midtown.

Police say Cox and her husband were arguing late Tuesday and the argument escalated with Cox becoming physical with her husband.  

“At one point, she hit him over the head with a curling iron,” said Capt. Paco Balderrama.  

Her husband called 911 but did not seek medical treatment for his injuries. The entire incident also played out in front of the couple’s 4-year-old.

Cox is charged with domestic abuse assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse assault and battery in the presence of a child.

“Simply because there is another police officer involved does not mean we will not complete the investigation or work it fully,” said Balderrama. “As a matter of fact, it is probably more scrutinized than a case not involving an officer.”

Licensed professional counselor Kevin Sonntag of Sunbeam Family Services has treated many families where domestic abuse has been involved, often exposing children to harm.  

“When children are exposed to domestic violence, they feel unsafe,” said Sonntag. “Often they are injured as bystanders in the situations.”

In this case, police say the child was not physically harmed. Professional counselors encourage domestic abuse victims to talk to someone about the situation and seek treatment.

“Be sure it is with someone who understands domestic violence,” said Sonntag. “Often, uneducated people or people unaware who are trying to help end up involving the abuser and it ends up making things worse.”

Officer Cox has been with the department for three years and this is the only criminal case against her.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.