Pres. Trump Nominates Christopher Wray As New FBI Chief

By CBS News
President Trump has nominated Christopher Wray as the new director of the FBI to fill the vacant spot left by former director James Comey, who was fired by Mr. Trump last month.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Mr. Trump called Wray "a man of impeccable credentials."

Wray, a graduate of Yale University and Yale Law School, was nominated by President George W. Bush as Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Criminal Division and served in that position until 2005.

After serving in the Department of Justice, Wray returned to private practice, specializing in white collar and internal investigations.

Wray helped lead the Department's efforts to address corporate fraud scandals and served on the President's Corporate Fraud Task Force, overseeing the Enron Task Force as part of his role. 

Wray was also integral in the DOJ's response to the attacks on September 11th,

2001, playing a role in the oversight and legal operational actions in the war on terrorism.  

Wray was not part of the original short list as potential FBI directors being considered by the White House. According to a source,  Christopher Wray was interviewed by Mr. Trump and his name began to emerge as strong possibility last week. 

Mr. Trump's nomination comes just one day before Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence committee, where, according to an individual familiar with Comey's thinking, CBS News' Andres Triay reports, that Comey intends to present facts -- not conclusions.

Sen. James Lankford said in a statement:

The work of the FBI and the Intelligence Community is extremely important for our fight against terrorism, and the FBI continues to be at the forefront of fighting crime. With the many threats that the US faces domestically and internationally, we need a strong FBI Director. In the coming weeks, we will evaluate Christopher Wray's qualifications to lead the FBI and his plans for our security and law enforcement.

