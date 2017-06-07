Pres. Trump Nominates Christopher Wray As New FBI Chief

2001, playing a role in the oversight and legal operational actions in the war on terrorism.
Wray was not part of the original short list as potential FBI directors being considered by the White House. According to a source, Christopher Wray was interviewed by Mr. Trump and his name began to emerge as strong possibility last week.
Mr. Trump's nomination comes just one day before Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence committee, where, according to an individual familiar with Comey's thinking, CBS News' Andres Triay reports, that Comey intends to present facts -- not conclusions.
Sen. James Lankford said in a statement:
The work of the FBI and the Intelligence Community is extremely important for our fight against terrorism, and the FBI continues to be at the forefront of fighting crime. With the many threats that the US faces domestically and internationally, we need a strong FBI Director. In the coming weeks, we will evaluate Christopher Wray's qualifications to lead the FBI and his plans for our security and law enforcement.