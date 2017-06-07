Pres. Trump Nominates Christopher Wray As New FBI Chief

President Trump has nominated Christopher Wray as the new director of the FBI to fill the vacant spot left by former director James Comey, who was fired by Mr. Trump last month.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Mr. Trump called Wray "a man of impeccable credentials."

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

Wray, a graduate of Yale University and Yale Law School, was nominated by President George W. Bush as Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Criminal Division and served in that position until 2005.

After serving in the Department of Justice, Wray returned to private practice, specializing in white collar and internal investigations.

Wray helped lead the Department's efforts to address corporate fraud scandals and served on the President's Corporate Fraud Task Force, overseeing the Enron Task Force as part of his role.

Wray was also integral in the DOJ's response to the attacks on September 11th,