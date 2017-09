Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with several car burglaries in SE Oklahoma City.

Officers said the suspect was involved in the burglaries on SE 29th St. between S. Eastern Avenue and S. Prospect Avenue. The suspect is caught on surveillance camera walking in the parking lot where the crimes reportedly occurred.

Anyone who has any information about the crime or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online www.okccrimetips.com