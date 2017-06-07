Softball World Series A Home Run For Local Business - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Softball World Series A Home Run For Local Business

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Bricktown Brewery has been open for the past 25 years and every single year, the owners look forward to the Women's College World Series.

Charles Stout is the managing partner at the Bricktown staple. He says each year he increases the amount of staff, food, and beer leading up to and during the week-long tournament.

While hotels and venues may also see a boost, tickets at the Brewery increase at least 25 percent compared to a non-event week.

"Great fans,” Stout said. “Great sporting experience. The highest level of softball you can get so it's a neat thing that Oklahoma City gets to it and us here in Bricktown, we benefit from it."

Oklahoma City has hosted the Women's College World Series 26 times since 1990. Stout says he can't imagine a world where this city is not the host.

