OKCPD Arrests Second Suspect For First Degree Murder In May Shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police arrested a second suspect in last month's shooting death of Jerome Garrett.

Devon Bowman is now in police custody on a first degree murder count, alongside the first suspect arrested, 27-year-old Christopher Carter. Carter was arrested last week following a chase with police that ended after Carter crashed into a telephone pole.

A first degree murder warrant was issued in May for Bowman and Carter after Garrett was found shot to death near SW 59th and Lee Ave. in Oklahoma City. Police believe Bowman and Garrett may have had an argument over a girl both were trying to date.

Bowman does have a criminal past. Back in 2014, he pleaded guilty to possession of contraband inside a penal institution.

