Police Seek Driver Involved In SW OKC Auto-Pedestrian Crash

One person was transported to the hospital after being hit by an SUV in southeast Oklahoma City, Wednesday morning.

Authorities report a black male victim was hit just after midnight in a neighborhood near SE 44th St. & S. Bryant Avenue. The victim told police he was hit by a vehicle before the driver sped off.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still working on a description of the vehicle at this time.

