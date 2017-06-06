My 2 Cents: NSA Contractor Leaks Classified Intelligence Report

It's just stunning to me that a 25-year-old linguist who works for an NSA contractor would risk going to prison to leak a classified intelligence report.

Reality Winner, -- yes, that's her real name -- according to the FBI, admitted to leaking a report on the Russian hacking of the presidential election to a news website and could face up to 10 years in prison.

There have been a lot of leaks during the first five months of the Trump administration, but Winner is the first person charged criminally.

Why she would leak the report to the media is unclear, although several media outlets have pointed toward her apparent Twitter account which expresses great disdain for the new president.

In one tweet, she refers to the president as the "orange fascist."

This is a young Texas woman who served four years in military intelligence and most certainly knew the potential consequences of her actions.

Perhaps she thought it would be forgiven as a political statement, but she's charged under the Espionage Act.

Authorities will most like try to make an example of her to deter others who hope to undercut the administration by leaking classified and top secret information.

--

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.