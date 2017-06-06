State Requests Another REAL ID Extension - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

State Requests Another REAL ID Extension

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The federal government has once again granted Oklahoma a grace period while it works to approve yet another extension for the REAL ID Act.

The state had until June 6 to meet the guidelines, but the state is still more than two years away from complying.

"That's how long it's going to take for us to implement this, to develop the software and actually when people can come in and get their REAL ID," Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Dwight Durant said.

The state now gets until July 10 as the federal government looks over a request for another extension.

The big concern for most Oklahomans is the extra hassle when it comes to travelling. 

Officials at DPS say as long as the state continues to get extensions, things should be fine.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.