State Requests Another REAL ID Extension

The federal government has once again granted Oklahoma a grace period while it works to approve yet another extension for the REAL ID Act.

The state had until June 6 to meet the guidelines, but the state is still more than two years away from complying.

"That's how long it's going to take for us to implement this, to develop the software and actually when people can come in and get their REAL ID," Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Dwight Durant said.

The state now gets until July 10 as the federal government looks over a request for another extension.

The big concern for most Oklahomans is the extra hassle when it comes to travelling.

Officials at DPS say as long as the state continues to get extensions, things should be fine.