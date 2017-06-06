Edmond Woman Reportedly Robbed At Neighborhood Park - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Edmond Woman Reportedly Robbed At Neighborhood Park

Posted: Updated:
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

Hoping to buy an iPhone for $85, a reported victim said she made arrangements with a seller on the mobile marketplace app OfferUp.

Just after 9 p.m. on June 1, she said she met two men at a neighborhood park near Blue Ridge Drive and Park View Place in Edmond to close the deal.

According to the police report, the victim said one of the suspects asked her to count the money in front of him, so he’d know she brought enough. But then, she said he took her money and the two suspects ran off.

The victim told the dispatcher she was searching for the suspects.

“I’m driving around trying to find these boys,” she explained.

Edmond Police responded and according to their report, the two suspects were gone.

The victim said one of the suspects had the username ‘John Adams’ on the app. And according to the report, there isn't a very detailed description of the two.

Edmond police encourage buyers and sellers to meet in their lobby near First and Littler for transactions. There are also designated parking spaces.

“When it comes right down to it, you don’t know exactly who you are meeting. So you are more than welcome to come here and do it. And that way, you at least know you have the safety of our cameras and personnel here until 7 p.m.,” Jenny Wagnon with the Edmond Police Department said.

There are other agencies around the metro with similar safe zones.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.