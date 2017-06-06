Edmond Woman Reportedly Robbed At Neighborhood Park

Hoping to buy an iPhone for $85, a reported victim said she made arrangements with a seller on the mobile marketplace app OfferUp.

Just after 9 p.m. on June 1, she said she met two men at a neighborhood park near Blue Ridge Drive and Park View Place in Edmond to close the deal.

According to the police report, the victim said one of the suspects asked her to count the money in front of him, so he’d know she brought enough. But then, she said he took her money and the two suspects ran off.

The victim told the dispatcher she was searching for the suspects.

“I’m driving around trying to find these boys,” she explained.

Edmond Police responded and according to their report, the two suspects were gone.

The victim said one of the suspects had the username ‘John Adams’ on the app. And according to the report, there isn't a very detailed description of the two.

Edmond police encourage buyers and sellers to meet in their lobby near First and Littler for transactions. There are also designated parking spaces.

“When it comes right down to it, you don’t know exactly who you are meeting. So you are more than welcome to come here and do it. And that way, you at least know you have the safety of our cameras and personnel here until 7 p.m.,” Jenny Wagnon with the Edmond Police Department said.

There are other agencies around the metro with similar safe zones.