Kansas Storms To Weaken As They Make Way Into Northern OK

Storms in Kansas will weaken as they drift south Tuesday evening into northern Oklahoma. There is still a good chance some of these showers and a few storms make it into central Oklahoma overnight. Temperatures will drop to the low 60s overnight.
Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday with a slight chance of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Temperatures won't be as hot but still very warm in the low 80s.
