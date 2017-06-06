Police On Scene Of Reported Shooting In NE OKC

Police are responding to the scene of a reported shooting in a northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood, Tuesday evening.

Authorities tell News 9 one woman was transported with non-life threatening injuries to OU Medical Center after a shooting in the 1600 block of NE 44th Pl., along N. MLK Ave. and just to the southwest of the OKC Zoo.

No suspects are in custody, but a police K9 unit has been called in to search the neighborhood.

