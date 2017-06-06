Crews On Scene Of Fatality Crash On EB I-40 Near Yukon

One person is dead following a crash on the east bound side of Interstate 40 near Yukon, Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene about a mile east of Garth Brooks Blvd., on EB I-40.

Authorities identified the victim as 69-year-old Shelby Farrow of Oklahoma City. According to the accident report, Farrow was checking on the driver from a previous wreck, and was attempting to cross back over the highway when she was struck.

That crash then resulted in a chain reaction collision involving at least two other vehicles. No other injuries have been reported.