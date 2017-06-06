Edmond Resident Credits Cat For Saving His Life

Since Harvey struck the Texas Gulf Coast last week, the Oklahoma National Guard has been busy providing our neighboring state with the relief it desperately needs.More >>
Since Harvey struck the Texas Gulf Coast last week, the Oklahoma National Guard has been busy providing our neighboring state with the relief it desperately needs.More >>
News 9 Reporter Tiffany Liou and Photojournalist Nick Arlington traveled to Fannett and Beaumont, Texas.More >>
News 9 Reporter Tiffany Liou and Photojournalist Nick Arlington traveled to Fannett and Beaumont, Texas.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.