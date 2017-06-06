Edmond Resident Credits Cat For Saving His Life - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Edmond Resident Credits Cat For Saving His Life

Posted: Updated:
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

An Edmond home went up in flames early Tuesday morning and the man who lives there says he’s only alive because his cat woke him up to warn him of the fire. 

Harley McMahan says he was just dozing off in his home on Mistletoe Lane, when his cat, Simba, started making quite a fuss. 

"My cat started meowing real loud like someone was hurting him,” McMahan said, “So I opened it and I saw him just screaming at me with a puffed tail, and I see black smoke billowing out from the stairwell."

So McMahan took off. 

"Grabbed my phone. He bolted the other way. I went downstairs. Couldn't see anything. Lot of black smoke."

McMahan says he knows it’s hard to believe, but his cat saved his life.

"I wouldn't have believed it either if I wasn't there. If, I don't know, if he wouldn't have notified me I don't think I would have gotten out of there," McMahan said. 

"I've never heard of a cat (warning a person of a fire) to be honest with you. I would say it's not out of the ordinary for animals to wake their owners up if they sense danger," interim Chief Christopher Denton of the Edmond Fire Department said.

Neighbors reported smelling a chemical smell in the air and hearing several explosions that sounded like gunshots during the fire. Investigators haven’t yet determined the cause of the fire, but two people were arrested on the scene on warrants for auto theft and drugs, unrelated to the fire. 

McMahan says everything he lost can be replaced; everything but his beloved Simba. He hasn’t seen Simba since the fire and doesn’t know whether the cat escaped and is hiding somewhere in the woods. 

"I don't think I could have ever asked for a better cat than Simba,” McMahan said. “He was a Godsend."

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.