WATCH: Suspect Discreetly Robs OKC Family Dollar

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are on the lookout for an armed robber who discreetly held up a metro Family Dollar store as customers and an employee stood by, oblivious to what was unfolding.

It happened at the store located near NW 10th St. and N. May Ave. Surveillance footage shows the suspect, wearing a red jacket and black stocking cap, approach the counter with items to purchase, but when the cashier opens the register, the suspect slips a pistol from out of his pocket and demands the cash.

At the same time, two customers walk in the store and are assisted by a store employee at the same counter that is being robbed, seemingly unaware at what was happening. 

The suspect exited the store on foot with a sack full of cash. No one was injured.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

News 9
