Will Rogers Airport Stable Amid Trump's Call For Privatization Of Air Traffic Control

Summer travel is in full swing now at airports across the nation.

While officials are busy making sure everything runs smoothly, they are also going to monitor President Donald Trump's push to privatize air traffic control.

Officials at Will Rogers World Airport said they will watch any potential legislation closely and how it will evolve. For now, though, passengers will not notice any change in their travel. They say it's still too early to know the pros and cons of the President's proposal. But President Trump himself says the pros are clear.

We're proposing reduced wait times, increased route efficiency, and far fewer delays. Our plan will get you where you need to go more quickly, more reliably, more affordably, and, yes, for the first time in a long time, on time. We will launch this air travel revolution by modernizing the outdated system of air traffic control. It's about time.

The Washington Post reports the proposal transfers responsibility from the FAA to a private, nonprofit organization. Critics say there's no need because flying in the U.S. is safer now than ever before.