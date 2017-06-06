Carmageddon Ends With Reopening Of I-235 South Of I-44

The complete shutdown of I-235 ended ahead of schedule, reopening the stretch of road between I-44 and 36th St that carries over 100,000 drivers a day.

While two lanes in both directions are open this morning, ODOT is warning drivers to proceed with caution as they maneuver the changes. The I-235 corridor will look significantly different with northbound and southbound lanes shifted to the west and the N. 50th St. bridge removed. The speed limit will remain reduced through the work zone.

Meanwhile, motorists are still encouraged to use their alternate routes as two years worth of construction work remains on the project.

Allen Contracting was able to complete this phase more than 24 hours ahead of schedule, earning them a $560,000 bonus.