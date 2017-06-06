Free Summer Meal Programs For Oklahoma Students

Free summer meal programs are offering nutritious meals across the metro all summer long, sponsored by the Oklahoma Nutrition Information and Education Project (ONIE).

Over 40 locations are available to any child under the age of 18 during weekdays. The programs offer breakfast, lunch, or dinner and are available to adults for a small fee. Schedules, menus and cost vary at each location.

For more information about the ONIE program, click here.

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma also has a list of metro-area summer feeding sites. For more information, click here.

Feed The Children's Summer Food & Education Program operates 34 individual sites around Oklahoma until July 4th. For more information, click here.