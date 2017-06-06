Edmond Crews Battle Large House Fire

Crews responded to a house fire after midnight Tuesday in east Edmond.

Officials said the home on Mistletoe Lane, near N. Bryant Avenue & E. Danforth Road, was fully involved when they arrived on scene. 10 units responded, including the Oak Cliff FD. Two people inside the home told firefighters their cat alerted them to the fire.

He said his cat woke him up. He opened the door there was heavy black smoke coming down the hallway, essentially made sure the other occupant was up, held their breath and made it out of the structure, said Deputy Chief Edmond FD John Neely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Damage estimates are also unknown. No injuries were reported.

Crews also said they drenched a second structure on the property approximately 25 feet away from the first to keep it from catching fire. Firefighters had to truck in water because there were no fire hydrants in the area.

