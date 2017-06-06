Positive Samples Of West Nile Virus Found By OCCHD

Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) public health protection experts confirm several samples of mosquitoes tested positive for carrying West Nile Virus. Epidemiologists and consumer protection investigators remind residents to be proactive in preventing breeding grounds for mosquitoes that can spread illness by paying attention to your property and avoiding exposure.

The recent rain and warmer weather provide a favorable environment for mosquitoes to carry the virus. A few basic steps like removing any sources of stagnant water in flower pots, pet bowls, chimeneas, old tires, wheelbarrows, birdbaths and even kid’s toys will cut down on the mosquito population. Survey your property after a rain to get rid of mosquito habitats, said OCCHD Public Health Protection Director Phil Maytubby.

OCCHD experts also urge the public to use microbial larvicides, also known as dunks, in standing water that cannot be drained as it kills larvae before they emerge as adult mosquitoes. In addition, drain standing water on your property, use DEET containing insect repellent when outside, dress in long sleeves and pants sprayed with repellent, and protect yourselves by limiting exposure outside.

West Nile Virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease in Oklahoma, and it’s a deadly threat especially to Senior Adults. WNV symptoms include fever, headache, body ache and sometimes a rash.