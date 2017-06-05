Your 2 Cents: Committee Releases Potential Names For Downtown OKC Park

A committee made up of some city leaders and appointed citizens have come up with these six names for us to chose from to name the future downtown park.

We've put them on your screen.

Only one of the top 10 most submitted names was selected by the committee.

My suggestion, in fact the third most popular suggestion, Land Run Park was ignored by the committee.

Here's what you had to say about it:

Terry first, "This is totally ridiculous. The list of names stink. Your idea was 100% spot on. If the committee wasn't going to listen to the public, they shouldn't have asked."

From William, "They certainly don't seem to be local to the community or their selections surely would be more suited to Oklahoma City."

James writes, "Why you or any other citizens really thought that the city was going to take any of your suggestions is a joke."

Charley, "Sorry Kelly. Your idea was the best there could have been. The city here (and the state) don't care what the citizens think.."

Shelly adds, "I like Land Run Park and moving the beautiful statues that depict it."

Bill, "I don't know why citizen submissions were largely ignored, but I do know I don't like any of the options unveiled earlier in the week!"

Finally, Fred says, "I bet the design for the new name has already gone to print......the powers to be know what it was before the citizens 'voted' on it."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents.