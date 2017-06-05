Your 2 Cents: Committee Releases Potential Names For Downtown OK - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: Committee Releases Potential Names For Downtown OKC Park

Posted: Updated:

A committee made up of some city leaders and appointed citizens have come up with these six names for us to chose from to name the future downtown park.

We've put them on your screen.  

Only one of the top 10 most submitted names was selected by the committee.

My suggestion, in fact the third most popular suggestion, Land Run Park was ignored by the committee.  

Here's what you had to say about it: 

Terry first, "This is totally ridiculous. The list of names stink. Your idea was 100% spot on. If the committee wasn't going to listen to the public, they shouldn't have asked."

From William, "They certainly don't seem to be local to the community or their selections surely would be more suited to Oklahoma City."

James writes, "Why you or any other citizens really thought that the city was going to take any of your suggestions is a joke." 

Charley, "Sorry Kelly. Your idea was the best there could have been. The city here (and the state) don't care what the citizens think.."

Shelly adds, "I like Land Run Park and moving the beautiful statues that depict it."

Bill, "I don't know why citizen submissions were largely ignored, but I do know I don't like any of the options unveiled earlier in the week!"

Finally, Fred says, "I bet the design for the new name has already gone to print......the powers to be know what it was before the citizens 'voted' on it."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.