Social Media Video Catches Man In Insurance Fraud Scheme

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Youtube video leads investigators to a case of insurance fraud.

Tim Barnum is accused of pulling a fast one on his insurance company.

He's a self-proclaimed race track enthusiast but neglected to mention the drag racing hobby to Farmers Insurance, according to court records.

The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office filed a criminal charge of False Claim for Insurance in Oklahoma County District Court.

Court records show Barnum claimed he had a blowout while driving on Highway 77 in Lexington, Aug. 15, 2015, and hit a center barrier destroying the front end of his 2015 Ford Mustang.

In 2015, Farmers Insurance deemed it a total loss and issued Barnum a check for $13,697.78.

Tinker Federal Credit Union was also paid $18, 722.83 as the lien holder.

In Jan. 2017,  the insurance company found video on Youtube of the car crash that actually occurred at Thunder Valley Raceway.

Investigators with the Attorney General's Office interviewed the wrecker service.

The wrecker allegedly admitted to picking up Barnum's car after the crash and delivering it to his pit area.

The bill was made out to Garnum instead of Barnum

When Barnum was confronted with not disclosing to the insurance company he'd been drag racing he allegedly said, "he didn't tell Farmers Insurance he was racing his Mustang because they didn't ask."

Barnum also said, "he's been drag racing for years and has never had a claim," according to court records.

Investigators say Barnum eventually admitted he had an inkling the insurance company wouldn’t cover the crash.

Barnum turned himself in at the Oklahoma County Jail and bonded out.

We made every attempt to reach Mr.  Barnum but he did not get back to us in time for this report.

News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
