Unique Sign Stolen From Historic OKC Property

A unique sign displayed since the 1930s is reportedly stolen from a property along a Route 66 bypass.

It happened at the old 'Owl Court' near Classen and Britton.

Investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department took the report on the case.

An old Coca Cola sign was stolen from a business along historic Route 66. @LewisChristy will have more on the story at 10. pic.twitter.com/fpP4qzaeRL — News 9 (@NEWS9) June 6, 2017

The owner said the sign could be worth $800-$1,000. But for the owner, John Dunning, it's not about the money.

His connection to this place off Britton Road dates back decades.

“When I was a kid I would come up and play through here. It just always intrigued me,” Dunning explained.

So Dunning bought the old Owl Court 12 years ago with plans to restore it. It was constructed in the early 1930s to cater to travelers with a motel, cafe and gas station.

And social media shows it's a historic site still sought after by Route 66 enthusiasts.

He said the sign on the side of the front building was stolen sometime between 1:30 p.m. Sunday and when Dunning showed up 8:30 Monday morning.

“It is a late 1930’s Coca Cola advertising sign. It’s about six feet long, about four foot wide. It says, ‘Drink Coca Cola’ in the famous Coca Cola script,” Dunning told News 9.

And above the script the tin sign says 'Owl Courts.’

Dunning hopes someone will recognize the sign and help him get it back, because much more than its monetary value, it was part of this place and part of history.

“It’s just very unique. It’s one-of-a-kind in Oklahoma,” Dunning said.

If you have any information about the sign, call police.