Energy FC Hosts Pachuca In International Friendly Match On July 11

To assist those affected by the recent devastating events in Houston caused by Hurricane Harvey, The University of Tulsa and TU Athletics, in partnership with members of the TU Board of Trustees, will donate all revenue from tickets sold September 1 and Sept. 9 to the hurricane relief efforts.More >>
To assist those affected by the recent devastating events in Houston caused by Hurricane Harvey, The University of Tulsa and TU Athletics, in partnership with members of the TU Board of Trustees, will donate all revenue from tickets sold September 1 and Sept. 9 to the hurricane relief efforts.More >>
The annual Big 12-SEC men's basketball challenge is set with network and times finalized, ESPN and the conferences announced.More >>
The annual Big 12-SEC men's basketball challenge is set with network and times finalized, ESPN and the conferences announced.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.