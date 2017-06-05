ODOT To Reopen Interstate 235 In Time For Tuesday Morning Commut - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

ODOT To Reopen Interstate 235 In Time For Tuesday Morning Commute

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Interstate 235 between the Interstate 44 interchange and N 36 Street is set to open overnight, ahead of the Tuesday morning commute, ODOT reported.

Based on the progress made, two lanes in each direction will reopen a day a head of schedule. Interstate 235 has been closed since Friday night. 

Motorists should be cautious and aware that this section of the I-235 corridor will look significantly different with northbound and southbound lanes shifted to the west and the N. 50 Street bridge removed.

Motorists are still encouraged to use their alternate routes as two years worth of construction work remains on the project, which is estimated to complete in early 2020.

Alternate routes are Interstate 35, State Highway 74/Lake Hefner Parkway to Interstate 44, Interstate 40 and Lincoln Boulevard.

The speed limit will remain reduced through the work zone.

