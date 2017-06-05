Partly Cloudy Skies Predicted Monday Evening

Skies will remain partly cloudy Monday evening and overnight. Showers to our southeast will continue to dissipate Monday evening. Temperatures remain mild and drop to the mid-60s.
Tuesday will look pretty similar. We'll go with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of an isolated shower or storms during the day. Most will stay dry but it's not a bad idea to have an umbrella handy. It's going to be hot with highs near 90!
