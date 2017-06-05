Hula Hula Chicken - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Hula Hula Chicken

Hula Hula Chicken

  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs or breasts
  • 1 red pepper, sliced into strips
  • 1 yellow pepper, sliced into strips
  • 3 green onions, cut
  • 1 cup barbecue sauce
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup crushed pineapple
  • Heavy duty foil
  1. Cut 4 large pieces of foil (at least 14 inches long per) and set aside.
  2. Put one cut green onion in the center of the foil.
  3. Place 2-3 chicken thighs on top of the onions.
  4. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
  5. Set the fresh peppers around chicken.
  6. Continue this process on each piece of foil.
  7. To make the sauce: in a small bowl mix together the barbecue sauce, soy sauce and crushed pineapple till combined.
  8. Spoon the mixture over the top of the chicken.
  9. Continue till all of the sauce is used.
  10. Fold up the tops of the foil and then fold up the ends.
  11. Place in the hot coals of a fire or on a baking sheet and cook in a 375 degree oven for 20 minutes. Enjoy!

