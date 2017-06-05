Easy Campfire Breakfast Sandwiches - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Easy Campfire Breakfast Sandwiches

Posted: Updated:

  • 6 eggs
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • Sliced cheese of your choice
  • 8 slices ham
  • 4 bagels
  • 4 large pieces of heavy duty foil
  • Cut 4 large pieces of foil. In a small bowl whisk together the eggs with salt and pepper.
  1. Place the bottom half of each of the bagels on each piece of foil.
  2. Lay 2 slices of ham on each of the bagel bottoms.
  3. In a medium sized skillet scramble the eggs over medium heat till done.
  4. Place equal portions of the scrambled eggs on top of the ham.
  5. Add a slice of cheese and then the bagel top.
  6. Fold the foil top and then fold up each of the sides.
  7. Place in the coals of the fire or on a grill for 10 minutes!  

