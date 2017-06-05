Crews Extinguish House Fire In SW OKC

Crews have successfully extinguished a fire at a home in southwest Oklahoma City, Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to a vacant home in a neighborhood near SW 35th St. and S. Penn. Ave. Once on scene, firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames shooting from the home, and say that the structure was about three-fourths involved when they arrived.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is under investigation.

At more than $15,000 in damage, crews estimate the home is a total loss.