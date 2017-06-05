Victims Identified In Deadly Warr Acres Motorcycle Crash

Police in Warr Acres have identified the two victims killed in a motorcycle crash on Friday.

First responders were called out to the crash near NW 50th St. and N. MacArthur Blvd. just after midnight on Friday. Once on scene, emergency crews found the driver of the motorcycle, now identified as Carlos Anthony Garcia, deceased.

They also found a rider, identified as Tiffany Odle, suffering from severe injuries. Odle was transported from the scene to a local hospital, but later died from her injuries.

Investigators say neither Garcia nor Odle were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Three people were inside the vehicle that the motorcycle hit. One of the occupants was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to police, the driver of the vehicle claimed they did not see a motorcycle before they turned in front of it.

It is unclear if any charges will be filed in this incident.