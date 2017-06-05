Victims Identified In Deadly Warr Acres Motorcycle Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Victims Identified In Deadly Warr Acres Motorcycle Crash

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
WARR ACRES, Oklahoma -

Police in Warr Acres have identified the two victims killed in a motorcycle crash on Friday.

First responders were called out to the crash near NW 50th St. and N. MacArthur Blvd. just after midnight on Friday. Once on scene, emergency crews found the driver of the motorcycle, now identified as Carlos Anthony Garcia, deceased.

They also found a rider, identified as Tiffany Odle, suffering from severe injuries. Odle was transported from the scene to a local hospital, but later died from her injuries.

Investigators say neither Garcia nor Odle were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Three people were inside the vehicle that the motorcycle hit. One of the occupants was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to police, the driver of the vehicle claimed they did not see a motorcycle before they turned in front of it.

It is unclear if any charges will be filed in this incident.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.