OSU Basketball: Boynton Adds JMU's David Kontaxis To Complete Staff

Oklahoma State head basketball coach Mike Boynton has rounded out his staff with the addition of David Kontaxis as an assistant coach.



Kontaxis spent the 2016-17 season as an assistant coach at James Madison University, and has a history of success in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) organizations in the Mid-Atlantic region.



"David is a guy that I've gotten to know really well throughout this process, and he is a perfect fit for the Oklahoma State basketball program," Boynton said. "He has great recruiting ties in the East, which is an area we plan on recruiting heavily over the coming years, and he's known as a fantastic communicator with young men. David has coached at just about every level in this game, and I really look forward to him joining the Cowboy basketball family."



In his one season at JMU, Kontaxis helped seniors Dimitrije Cabarkapa and Paulius Satkus become the first Dukes duo to earn Colonial Athletic Association All-Academic Team honors since 2008.



Prior to JMU, he spent the previous seven years coaching successful AAU squads. He worked in the Washington, D.C. area with DC Assault before more recently working with Team Loaded in the Virginia/North Carolina area. Kontaxis worked primarily with the U17-U15 teams as the lead recruiter.



Prior to entering the AAU realm, Kontaxis acted as the director of basketball operations at William & Mary for the 2008-09 season.



"I'm excited to be a part of the Oklahoma State program, which has so much tradition and a history of success," Kontaxis said. "I have a tremendous passion for the game of basketball, and I'm looking forward to working with coach Boynton in keeping the success rolling in Stillwater."



He got his start in coaching at the prep level, serving for seven years at Central High School in Capital Heights, Maryland. From 2001-2006, Kontaxis was the assistant coach before earning a promotion to head coach for the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons.



Kontaxis played basketball collegiately at Montgomery College-Germantown from 1995-97. He served as a team captain during his final season in 1997. Kontaxis earned his associate's degree from Montgomery College-Germantown in 1997 and was a Dean's List student.



He went on to earn his bachelor's degree in social science education from South Florida in 2000. In 2004, Kontaxis received his master's in education from John Hopkins University in Mild to Moderate Disabilities.