OSU Basketball: Boynton Adds JMU's David Kontaxis To Complete Staff

Take a look at the Oklahoma State-Tulsa matchup by the numbers.More >>
Take a look at the Oklahoma State-Tulsa matchup by the numbers.More >>
The Cowboys open Big 12 play against West Virginia and conclude the regular season against Kansas.More >>
The Cowboys open Big 12 play against West Virginia and conclude the regular season against Kansas.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
The annual Big 12-SEC men's basketball challenge is set with network and times finalized, ESPN and the conferences announced.More >>
The annual Big 12-SEC men's basketball challenge is set with network and times finalized, ESPN and the conferences announced.More >>
Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews’ mere presence on the field is creating problems for the opponent.More >>
Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews’ mere presence on the field is creating problems for the opponent.More >>
The Oklahoma Sooners leapt USC to move into the Top 5 of the AP Poll ahead of Saturday’s showdown against second-ranked Ohio State.More >>
The Oklahoma Sooners leapt USC to move into the Top 5 of the AP Poll ahead of Saturday’s showdown against second-ranked Ohio State.More >>
The Oklahoma quarterback was nearly flawless in the one half of play that earned him Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.More >>
The Oklahoma quarterback was nearly flawless in the one half of play that earned him Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.More >>